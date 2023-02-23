A standout energy stock with stable cash flows

Last March, in an overview of the bull case for Energean (ENOG) shares, we noted that the gas-focused explorer-producer was at a pivotal point in its corporate history. After years of drilling and development work, first output from its flagship Karish project in the Eastern Mediterranean was on track for the third quarter of 2022 and would facilitate the group’s swing to a forecast pre-tax profit of $1bn in 2023.

Tip style Growth Risk rating Medium Timescale Medium Term Bull points Karish now onstream

Rock-bottom valuation

Locked-in cash flows

Net zero targets Bear points Debt still rising

Production guidance miss

Windfall tax risk

Naturally, there were some flies in the ointment. Energean was locked in a contract dispute with Dalia, the operator of Israel’s largest private power station. The security situation in the eastern Mediterranean was tense. And as with all complex resource projects, there were risks in getting Karish over the line, at a time when debt was still being drawn down and net debt was rising.