An Australian listing will help boost this bargain stock

Shrewd investor Christopher Mills tops up his stake

Potential listing of Australian subsidiary, SkyMesh

SkyMesh completes acquisition in Australia

Aim-traded BigBlu Broadband (BBB: 54p), a provider of alternative superfast satellite, fixed wireless and 4G/5G broadband products, has completed the acquisition of the satellite operations of Harbour ISP PTY in Australia. The assets are being bought by the group’s wholly owned subsidiary, Brisbane-based SkyMesh, adding 5,900 customers and annualised revenues of £2.5mn, according to BigBlu’s directors.

The cash consideration of A$4.7mn (£2.7mn) equates to 4.5 times Harbour’s pro-forma cash profit for the previous 12 months, falling to a forward multiple of four times the directors’ expectations for the coming year. The anticipated improved profitability reflects the economies of scale to be achieved by scaling up the customer base. At the start of 2022, SkyMesh completed the complementary A$2.9mn acquisition of Melbourne-based Clear Networks, a deal priced on a multiple of six times cash profit at the time. With the benefit of ongoing organic growth and acquisitions, SkyMesh now has an enlarged national presence of 45 per cent of the publicly-owned NBN Co's satellite market across Australia, especially in the rural and suburban market segments.