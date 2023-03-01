Should you ignore the equity risk premium?

Equities’ risk-reward balance looks weak

That doesn’t mean bonds are better

Lots of idea-generating content…

Last month, we looked at the gravity-defying price/earnings (PE) multiple of tech darling Nvidia (US:NVDA). Since then, the chipmaker’s rating has edged higher after chief executive Jensen Huang told analysts on an earnings call that demand for his company’s AI-powering hardware had gone “through the roof” in the two months since OpenAI released ChatGPT to the public.

At the time of writing, the stock trades on 53 times forecast earnings for the next 12 months, even after Wall Street’s scribblers tentatively raised their forecasts for the coming year. If this sounds rich, it’s because it is, even by the standards of Nvidia’s trading history. But some context is still required.