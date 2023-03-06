This tech business is a few steps away from a re-rating

Annual revenue from ongoing operations declines by 12.7 per cent to $116mn

Underlying operating profit falls from $11.3mn to $3.7mn

$26mn cyber security order awarded post-year-end

Net cash of $40mn (7.5p a share)

Analysts rein back 2023 expectations

It’s all change at BATM Advanced Communications (BVC:25.5p), a provider of medical laboratory systems, diagnostic kits, cyber security and network solutions. Former finance director Moti Nagar became chief executive at the start of 2023, replacing Zvi Marom, who is now a non-executive director. Ran Noy, who joined the group in 2021 as vice president for finance and has been working alongside Nagar, has been promoted to finance director. Their first task has been explaining last year’s profit reversal.

In a trading update released just before the financial year-end, BATM revealed that a $25mn (£21mn) diagnostics contract, primarily Covid kits and products, that was due to be awarded from a customer in Southeast Asia, was still awaiting signature, thus creating a revenue shortfall. In addition, the strengthening of the US dollar against local currencies has produced a currency headwind at a time that both demand and market prices for Covid-related products have been softening. As a result, BATM’s bio-medical division (76 per cent of total revenue) reported 21 per cent lower annual revenue of $88.3mn, reflecting a sharp decline (from $37.1mn to $8.4mn year on year) in higher-margin Covid-related product sales. The fall in divisional operating profit from $17mn to $4.6mn also reflected the lower gross margin earned (29.4 per cent, down from 36.5 per cent).