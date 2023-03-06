Shares I Love: BMW

BMW is a well placed to navigate the transition to electric vehicles

It has a strong balance sheet with more than €30bn of net cash

But it operates in a cyclical industry

Graeme Forster, manager of Orbis OEIC Global Equity Fund (GB00BJ02KW01), explains why he invests in car maker Bayerische Motoren Werke (DE:BMWX).

"BMW is one of the three mass luxury car brands, along with Mercedes Benz (DE:MBGX.N) and Audi, that is truly global and can command a premium price. This results in genuinely attractive long-term growth, proﬁtability and returns on capital. BMW also owns Rolls-Royce Motor Cars which has similar dynamics because of its dominant position at the very top of the car market.