Shares I Love: BMW

The German car manufacturer has attractive fundamentals but a depressed share price
March 6, 2023
  • BMW is a well placed to navigate the transition to electric vehicles
  • It has a strong balance sheet with more than €30bn of net cash
  • But it operates in a cyclical industry 

Graeme Forster, manager of Orbis OEIC Global Equity Fund (GB00BJ02KW01), explains why he invests in car maker Bayerische Motoren Werke (DE:BMWX).

"BMW is one of the three mass luxury car brands, along with Mercedes Benz (DE:MBGX.N) and Audi, that is truly global and can command a premium price. This results in genuinely attractive long-term growth, proﬁtability and returns on capital. BMW also owns Rolls-Royce Motor Cars which has similar dynamics because of its dominant position at the very top of the car market.

