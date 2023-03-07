Lock in this Reit's 8.5% yield

Net asset value (NAV) per share down 12.5 per cent to 84.3p

Annual dividend of 5.7p a share to be fully covered by earnings

20.5 per cent share price discount to NAV

8.5 per cent prospective dividend yield

Alternative Income Reit’s (AIRE:67p) interim results were flagged up in last month’s second-quarter trading update, so there were no major surprises.

As expected, the well-documented upward shift in investment yields across the real estate sector in the second half of 2022 led to down valuations in the fair value of the group’s portfolio of 19 commercial long leasehold and freehold properties. The portfolio includes care homes, hotels, student housing, nurseries, car showrooms and petrol stations. The net initial yield (NIY) used to value the portfolio increased from 5.7 per cent to 6.5 per cent, hence the near-9 per cent fall in the portfolio valuation to £107.4mn based on annualised gross passing rent of £7.5mn.