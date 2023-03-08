A proliferation of impatience is not helping investors

The direction of equity markets post-Lehman – as marked by a total return chart of the FTSE All-World Index from around April 2009 – is a steady upward climb. Even a sharp puncture in early 2020 fails to derail a long trajectory that only starts to crest in late 2021.

Look closer, however, and this one slope has several stages. For the first six years, the gains are accretive, compounding at 15 per cent a year. The climb then steepens in the two years to February 2018, as annual returns average 24 per cent. Finally, after equities bottom in March 2020, there follows a 20-month sprint on a 31 per cent annual return gradient.

It was a great, if somewhat strange, time to own equities. As the returns came more quickly with each new leg of the bull market, market psychology changed. When abnormal returns are normalised, patience loses its virtue, and risk-taking proliferates.