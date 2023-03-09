A travel operator with a very sunny outlook

It seems not even a cost of living crisis can dull the appeal of a beach holiday for the sun-starved people of the UK. Tour operator Tui (TUI) reported in January that summer bookings had exceeded pre-pandemic levels. Meanwhile, easyJet (EZJ) said that it had sold more than 60 per cent of its summer package holidays before the start of February. The travel industry itself was not expecting a rebound of this magnitude – and it’s not entirely possible to pinpoint the factors that are driving it.

Tip style Value Risk rating Medium Timescale Medium Term Bull points Growing premium focus

Variable, low-cost model

Cash-rich

Rehabilitated consumer reputation Bear points Recent share price gains

Vulnerable to cost of living shocks

One school of thought says consumers are sitting on savings accumulated during the Covid lockdowns and they’re spending these on travelling abroad after years of restrictions. Alternatively, it could be that some people simply prioritise their summer holidays over other forms of discretionary spending. If the latter is true, then investors in travel companies can hope for a degree of resilience in the event of a lengthy economic downturn. The volume of holidaymakers might ebb and flow, but it takes a once-in-a-century event (such as a global pandemic) to ground planes and close borders.