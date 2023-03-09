Two small cap gems upgrading their earnings forecasts

Identifying companies in the early stage of an earnings upgrade cycle can pay dividends. That’s because earnings momentum not only mitigates investment risk, but the greater certainty of hitting or exceeding forecasts can lead to multiple expansion.

Barnsley-based Billington (BILN:380p), a leading structural steel and construction safety solutions specialist, is a prime example. Buoyed by a bumper order book, a more profitable revenue mix and sales pipeline, house broker FinnCap upgraded its 2022 and 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates by almost a third last September, and by an eye-watering 50 and 55 per cent, respectively, in mid-December. Today’s pre-close trading update has forced analysts to push through further mid-teens EPS upgrades for both years, based on pre-tax profit rising fivefold to £6.6mn (2022) and by a further 33 per cent to £8.8mn this year. On this basis, expect EPS of 45.7p (2022) and 57.1p (2023).

Moreover, net cash is surging, up from £9.4mn (2021) to £11mn (91p) and is forecast to rise to £15.4mn (27p) by the year-end. So dividend guidance has been raised, too. FinnCap pencils in a 2022 dividend per share of 15.5p (41 per cent upgrade), rising to 20p in the current year (54 per cent), the latter underpinned by a 13 per cent free cash flow yield. Rated on a cash-adjusted prospective price/earnings (PE) ratio of 5.1 and offering a forward dividend yield of 5.3 per cent, the shares continue to rate a buy.