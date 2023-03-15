Can you mirror the world's most successful hedge fund?

Data-crunching hedges’ shorts

(And the limits thereof)

Hedge funds are some of finance’s most fascinating beasts. For one, their strategic diversity makes for a broad church. Portfolios range from the esoteric (think trades based on satellite images of ports, or bonds’ legal fine print) to long-only equity mandates (ordinarily, FTSE 100 constituent Pershing Square (PSH)). What they share is an ability to convince sophisticated investors to commit their cash for years, and a reputation for attracting some of the sharpest minds in finance, who are paid megabucks to cook up trades no-one else has thought of.

That final quality makes them a good topic of discussion for an ideas-focused investment magazine. And yet we rarely write about them. One reason for this is transparency. Because they are usually private, hedge funds aren’t subject to the same disclosure requirements as investment trusts or listed equity funds. Some hedge fund managers share their insights with investors and clients, and some do this regularly. But in a world where informational edge and trading secrecy is everything, talking a lot isn’t always a smart move.