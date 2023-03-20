Two high-tech small-caps with positive earnings momentum

It’s worth noting shares that are outperforming during volatile market conditions as this can be a sign of relative strength. A good example is Aim-traded BigBlu Broadband (BBB: 63p), a provider of alternative superfast satellite, fixed wireless and 4G/5G broadband products. Its shares have risen 17 per cent in a falling market since I highlighted the valuation anomaly three weeks ago. It’s justified.

Annual results revealed 12 per cent growth in organic revenue to £31.2mn, cash profit of £5.1mn and earnings per share (EPS) of 4.4p, a result that supports FinnCap’s current year revenue and cash profit forecasts of £36mn and £5.7mn, respectively. Analysts expect the Australian SkyMesh business to deliver £4mn of annual cash profit and free cash flow both this year and next, buoyed by organic revenue growth of 15 per cent and 7 per cent, respectively. That’s worth noting given that the directors are considering a separate listing of SkyMesh on the Australian Stock Exchange.

In fact, even after the re-rating, BigBlu’s market capitalisation of £36.8mn is more than a third less than my £57mn upgraded valuation for SkyMesh as a standalone entity based on a multiple of 10 times cash profit for the latter. The fact that BigBlu’s directors have announced plans to shave £0.5mn from central costs and make £0.4mn savings in the group’s Nordic business suggests the ground is being prepared for an IPO of SkyMesh to bring FinnCap’s 90p target into play.