/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
small companies

Two high-tech small-caps with positive earnings momentum

A provider of alternative superfast broadband products and a leader in banknote authentication and brand protection technologies are in strong earnings cycles, says Simon Thompson
Two high-tech small-caps with positive earnings momentum
March 20, 2023

It’s worth noting shares that are outperforming during volatile market conditions as this can be a sign of relative strength. A good example is Aim-traded BigBlu Broadband (BBB: 63p), a provider of alternative superfast satellite, fixed wireless and 4G/5G broadband products. Its shares have risen 17 per cent in a falling market since I highlighted the valuation anomaly three weeks ago. It’s justified.

Annual results revealed 12 per cent growth in organic revenue to £31.2mn, cash profit of £5.1mn and earnings per share (EPS) of 4.4p, a result that supports FinnCap’s current year revenue and cash profit forecasts of £36mn and £5.7mn, respectively. Analysts expect the Australian SkyMesh business to deliver £4mn of annual cash profit and free cash flow both this year and next, buoyed by organic revenue growth of 15 per cent and 7 per cent, respectively. That’s worth noting given that the directors are considering a separate listing of SkyMesh on the Australian Stock Exchange.

In fact, even after the re-rating, BigBlu’s market capitalisation of £36.8mn is more than a third less than my £57mn upgraded valuation for SkyMesh as a standalone entity based on a multiple of 10 times cash profit for the latter. The fact that BigBlu’s directors have announced plans to shave £0.5mn from central costs and make £0.4mn savings in the group’s Nordic business suggests the ground is being prepared for an IPO of SkyMesh to bring FinnCap’s 90p target into play.

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Latest news on pensions, property and economics
  • Stock screens and investment ideas
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data