Kape shareholders may wish to hold out for a higher offer

Annual results from cyber security software provider Kape Technologies (KAPE:288p) highlight how far off the mark majority shareholder Unikmind, a company owned by Playtech (PTEC) founder Tedi Sagi, is with its cash offer of $3.44 (280.8p at current exchange rates), valuing Kape on an enterprise valuation of $1.6bn.

In 2022, Kape delivered adjusted pro-forma cash profit of $176mn and $165mn of cash flow from operations, implying Unikmind’s offer equates to 9.1 times cash profit, falling to 8.3 times analysts' cash profit estimates for the 2023 financial year. It is pitched at less than 10 times the group’s forecast free cash flow for the current year, too.

It’s not as though Kape is underperforming. The directors note in today’s results that “after overperforming in 2022, Kape has made a strong start to 2023”. Moreover, ExpressVPN, a leading provider in the digital privacy space with more than 3mn active users, is “exceeding expectations, not only accelerating our growth but strengthening the capabilities of our entire digital piracy division”. In December 2021, Kape completed the $936mn acquisition, part-funded from a $356.5mn placing and retail offer at $4.65, or 35 per cent above Unikmind’s US dollar offer price. It’s not difficult to make the case that ExpressVPN and the rest of the group are worth more now than 15 months ago. Kape’s independent directors believe the offer materially undervalues Kape, too, stating that they “are not capable of recommending it based on its value”.