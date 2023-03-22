This niche packager is priced for a recovery

Pre-tax profit down 59 per cent to £3.5mn but is forecast to double to £7mn this year

EPS of 13.3p expected to bounce back to 25.5p-28.6p

Unwinding of working capital build set to wipe out net debt

Chief executive to step down after annual meeting

Niche small-cap packaging engineering group Mpac (MPAC:245p) is a specialist provider of automated packaging systems, servicing customers in healthcare (30.8 per cent of 2021 revenue), food and beverages (46.8 per cent) and clean energy (11.4 per cent). End-user demand from these industries is being driven by the need to meet regulatory requirements at high levels of volume output for sealed, packaged and packed products, and an increasing focus on artificial intelligence and environmentally-friendly solutions.

However, Mpac faced multiple headwinds last year, including sourcing critical, customer-specified electronic components, and mitigating disruptions in supply chains, which delayed client build times or deliveries and led to inflationary pressures. The group has not been immune to a lengthening of customer investment decision-making either due to the more challenging economic outlook, as highlighted by a 29 per cent fall in order intake.

In the first half, gross profit margin collapsed from 33.5 per cent to 21.1 per cent, which explains the resulting fall in underlying pre-tax profit from £4.7mn to £1.1mn on £50.6mn of revenue in that six-month period. To mitigate the headwinds, management has been proactive in managing supply chains, negotiating price increases and implementing cost savings. These measures coupled with stronger higher-margin service sales (23 per cent higher in the second half) led to a rebound in second-half gross margin to 29.1 per cent.

So, although second-half revenue of £47.1mn was lower than in the first half, adjusted pre-tax profit recovered to £2.4mn in the six-month period. Encouragingly, the directors are aiming to increase service revenue from 23.6 per cent to 30 per cent of the revenue mix to boost gross margin and further support an earnings recovery.

Working capital to unwind and profits to build up

Another consequence of the global supply chain disruption that resulted in delays to projects at the design and assembly stage of production was a build-up of contract assets and working capital. The situation was exacerbated by a second-half weighting to order intake, which didn’t allow Mpac sufficient time to collect customer deposits before the year-end, hence why closing net cash of £13.6mn in 2021 reversed into year-end net debt of £4.7mn.

Reassuringly, the directors say that the build-up of contract assets peaked in the fourth quarter of 2022, so working capital should unwind in the first half of 2022. This helps explain why analysts at Panmure Gordon are forecasting annual free cash flow of £12.5mn and closing net cash of £6mn at the end of 2023.

Modest valuation and share price catalysts

The broking house expects pre-tax profit and earnings per share (EPS) to more than double to £7.1mn and 28.6p, respectively, on 10 per cent higher revenue of £107.5mn. This is based on a recovery in gross margin from 25 to 28 per cent and a closing order book of £67.2mn, which excludes £25.6mn of estimated service revenue. Shore Capital and Equity Development are pencilling in 2023 EPS of 26.9p and 25.5p, respectively, so the shares are priced on 9.1 times consensus EPS estimates.

That’s a low multiple, but investors will need to see progress in gross margin expansion as well as a seamless changeover at the top for the shares to enjoy a major re-rating. After six years as chief executive, Tony Steels is retiring from his role at May’s general meeting, to be replaced by chief operating officer Adam Holland.

Another potential share price catalyst is the opportunity in green energy (11 per cent of revenue). Mpac is making good progress with a commercial framework agreement with Freyr Battery (US:FREY), a major developer of clean, next-generation battery cell production capacity, for the supply of casting and unit cell assembly equipment to its battery cell production line in Norway. I understand that the group has received inbound interest from other parties for its technology, too, suggesting scope for significant advancement of clean energy/battery contracts with other blue-chip customers.

I rated the shares a recovery buy at 255p when I covered the interim results (‘Engineering a recovery’, 9 September 2022), and Mpac’s share price subsequently rallied to 330p earlier this month before profit-taking took hold. It's gone too far and this is a repeat buying opportunity. Buy.

■ Simon Thompson's latest book Successful Stock Picking Strategies and his previous book Stock Picking for Profit can be purchased online at www.ypdbooks.com, or by telephoning YPDBooks on 01904 431 213 to place an order. The books are being sold through no other source and are priced at £16.95 each plus postage and packaging of £3.95 [UK].

Promotion: Subject to availability, the books can be purchased for the promotional price of £25 plus £5.75 postage and packaging.