I have nominated my wife to receive my self-invested personal pension (Sipp) if I die before her on the beneficiary nomination form. However, I read that it would be advisable to leave 97 per cent of the Sipp to my wife and 1 per cent each to my three children. The reason for this is, if my wife and I die at the same time and our children are not named on the Sipp beneficiary form, there could be major complications and extra tax.

Is this correct?

APJ