‘Can we generate a retirement income of £50,000 a year?’

Reader Portfolio Mark and his wife 59 Description Isa and pensions invested in funds and shares, cash, residential property. Objectives Retirement income of £50,000 a year, preserve value of Sipp and Isa, mitigate downside. Portfolio type Investing for income

Mark is 59, recently retired and gets an income of approximately £12,000 to £15,000 a year from his investments. His wife earns £80,000 a year before tax but her job is likely to end in 2025, after which she will probably retire. Their home is worth around £600,000 and mortgage-free.