This recovery play has fewer and fewer headwinds

A small designer, distributor and retailer of sports, leisure and mobility equipment suffered a profit reversal in 2022, but should offer recovery potential this year
March 27, 2023
  • Annual revenue down 35 per cent to £26.7mn
  • Underlying operating profit down from £4.9mn to £1.3mn
  • Full-year dividend per share of 10p covered by EPS of 21.5p
  • Profit recovery forecast in 2023
  • Property assets of £14.7mn exceed market capitalisation
  • Priced on half book value of 475p

Annual results from Birmingham-based Tandem (TND:230p), a designer, developer, distributor and retailer of sports, leisure and mobility equipment, were in line with analysts’ forecasts at the interim results stage, last year’s shortfall reflecting the cost of living crisis as customers tightened their belts.

Revenue from toys, sports and leisure activities showed relative strength, down ‘only’ 11 per cent to £14.8mn, the segment accounting for 55 per cent of the group total. However, sales from the group’s bicycle, e-mobility and home and garden divisions all dropped by around half, hence the 35 per cent decline in group revenue. Operating profit plunged even faster due to the negative operational leverage effect.

