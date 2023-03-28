Don't ignore this Reit's 7% yield and hefty discount

Net asset value down 15 per cent to £56.2mn (1081p)

Post-period-end disposal of industrial warehouse for 16 per cent above carrying value

Dividend per share raised from 55p to 56p

Low gearing

Highcroft Investments (HCFT:900p), a well-managed real estate investment trust (Reit) that owns a diversified portfolio of 20 properties across the warehouse, retail warehouse, leisure, office and retail sectors, has not been immune to the general commercial property market downturn that dented valuations in the second half of last year.

Having reported its highest ever net asset value (NAV) per share and booked £4.9mn of net valuation gains on its property portfolio in the six months to 30 June 2022, Highcroft booked a hefty £15.3mn of net valuation losses in the second half. This meant that NAV declined £9.9mn (15 per cent) to £56.2mn over the course of 2022, wiping out the £9mn net gain in 2021. That said, last year’s like-for-like £10.4mn fall in the property portfolio valuation equated to a decline of 11.8 per cent, better than the 14.2 per cent all-property market negative market movement.