Exploit the huge discount at this venture capital company

NAV declines from $283mn to $201.7mn (641¢) in 2022

2022 pre-tax loss of $81.4mn completely reverses $86.7mn profit in 2021

$9.6mn of investments made across nine new and existing companies in 2022

$11.4mn of cash reserves (27 March 2023)

Annual results from TMT Investments (TMT:282¢), a venture capital company with a portfolio of high-growth, internet-based companies, reflect last year’s technology sector rout, which impacted valuations of privately held start-ups.

The group booked almost $80mn of losses on investments including a 33 per cent write-down to $69.7mn on its 1.26 per cent stake in international taxi and food delivery company Bolt. The shareholding had previously been valued at $103.3mn (£84mn) following a €628mn (£555mn) fundraising round in January 2022, led by Fidelity and Sequoia, that placed a €7.4bn ($6.8bn) valuation on the fast-growing company.