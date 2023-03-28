This marketing company has loyal clients and growing profits

Pre-tax profit up 4 per cent to £7.8mn

Strong client retention across agencies

Raft of new blue-chip client wins

Aggressive targets for 2025 financial year

UK advertising and marketing specialist The Mission Group (TMG: 54p) delivered a resilient underlying performance last year in the face of an uncertain economic and business environment, as flagged up in a pre-close trading update in mid-January (‘Investors are being too risk-averse with this marketing company’, 12 January 2023).

In the event, adjusted operating profit of £8.7mn on 10 per cent higher revenue of £79.7mn was slightly ahead of house broker Shore Capital’s previously revised estimates as were earnings per share (EPS) of 6.7p, up from 6.5p in 2021. The 4 per cent hike in the payout per share to 2.5p provides shareholders with a 4.6 per cent dividend yield on shares trading on a modest price/earnings (PE) ratio of eight. The profit figures are stated before previously announced non-cash impairment charges on the carrying value of the group’s Pathfindr industrial internet-of-things (IoT) solutions business, Bray Leino Splash agency and Asian operations; their performances being impacted by the prevalence of Covid-19 in China and the region.