/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
small companies

Green shoots for this stock after 2022's perfect storm

Sales are up 17 per cent following a hit from China's lockdown and Ukraine invasion
Green shoots for this stock after 2022's perfect storm
March 29, 2023
  • Pre-tax profit falls 31 per cent to £22.2mn on 10 per cent lower revenue of £106.9mn
  • Signs of recovery emerging
  • Acquisition of Billi at bargain basement price
  • 2023 PE ratio of 6.9 and 6.5 per cent forward yield on offer

Isle of Man-based Strix (KETL:94p), a global leader in the manufacture and design of kettle safety controls and components for water heating and filtration products, is starting to see green shoots emerge across a number of its key markets after profits took a hefty tumble last year.

The combination of the cost of living crisis in regulated markets, Covid-19 shutdowns in China (which severely impacted two of the manufacturers that Strix supplies), and the withdrawal from Russia of Strix’s key global brands, made for a perfect storm in kettle controls, the group’s largest business. Accounting for two-thirds of group adjusted gross profit of £41.5mn, divisional revenue fell by a fifth to £68.2mn, with a similar impact on profit – a shortfall that the smaller water category and appliance businesses were unable to make up despite both performing strongly.

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Latest news on pensions, property and economics
  • Stock screens and investment ideas
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data