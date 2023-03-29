Green shoots for this stock after 2022's perfect storm

Pre-tax profit falls 31 per cent to £22.2mn on 10 per cent lower revenue of £106.9mn

Signs of recovery emerging

Acquisition of Billi at bargain basement price

2023 PE ratio of 6.9 and 6.5 per cent forward yield on offer

Isle of Man-based Strix (KETL:94p), a global leader in the manufacture and design of kettle safety controls and components for water heating and filtration products, is starting to see green shoots emerge across a number of its key markets after profits took a hefty tumble last year.

The combination of the cost of living crisis in regulated markets, Covid-19 shutdowns in China (which severely impacted two of the manufacturers that Strix supplies), and the withdrawal from Russia of Strix’s key global brands, made for a perfect storm in kettle controls, the group’s largest business. Accounting for two-thirds of group adjusted gross profit of £41.5mn, divisional revenue fell by a fifth to £68.2mn, with a similar impact on profit – a shortfall that the smaller water category and appliance businesses were unable to make up despite both performing strongly.