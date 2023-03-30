Renewables are booming – but this stock is at a 60% discount

Securing enough storage capacity for the UK electricity network is vital for the transition away from fossil fuels to be affordable, secure and deliver the emissions reductions to achieve net zero by 2050. Moreover, as increasing numbers of homes and businesses become reliant on energy generated from intermittent renewable sources, ramping up the scale and investment into electricity storage is critical.

National Grid forecasts that up to 29GW of total storage could be needed by 2030 and up to 51GW by 2050, a huge increase on the 5GW currently available. So, there is not only an urgent need to accelerate deployment of capital and investment in new storage projects, but to seek out operators with a proven track record to deliver them.

Gresham House (GHE:720p), a fund manager specialising in renewable energy generation (solar power, wind, and battery storage farms), forestry, infrastructure, and public and private equity investment strategies, offers the right credentials, managing the largest listed battery storage fund in Europe, Gresham House Energy Storage Fund (GRID). The fund has capacity of 590MW and a 1.4GW pipeline, of which 30 per cent will complete this year. The group’s experience in this sector explains why the UK Infrastructure Bank is investing £75mn in the new Gresham House Secure Income Renewable Energy & Storage LP, alongside a £65mn investment from Centrica (CAN).