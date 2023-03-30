Safe place to park your cash

Stockpickers who have taken the time to understand and even buy bonds in 2022 may have regretted the foray. Government bonds were among the worst performing assets last year, owing to persistent inflation, rising interest rates and, for UK investors, a 'mini' Budget that spooked markets with the spectre of un-costed borrowing. All the bond enthusiasts had by the end of the year were some admittedly juicy yields and the promise that the corresponding lower valuations might offer a margin of safety.

Tip style Income Risk rating Low Timescale Short Term Bull points Highly liquid fund

Negligible expense ratio

Dollar exposure

High short-term rates Bear points Real return hit from inflation

Little price discovery

Market sell-offs are always a good test of whether diversifiers truly work, and investors can be forgiven some disappointment from time to time. The gold price has been known to dither and underwhelm in some moments of market uncertainty, alternative asset classes such as infrastructure proved worryingly correlated to bond markets in 2022, and many a hedge fund has blown up in the past decade. Now, the very recent market sell-off prompted by fears of a fresh banking crisis has even proved difficult for some otherwise reliable names. For example, despite an impressive long-term record as a diversifier, listed hedge fund BH Macro (BHMG) has had a particularly difficult few weeks.

Then again, there are silver linings to be found in the recent volatility. While some point to some risk assets’ cheapness, the past month’s banking sector drama has also demonstrated that bonds still provide decent diversification benefits. If commodities, financials and all manner of other equities sold off in March, bond funds have topped performance tables both for the month and for the year to date. This partly reflects the fact that such funds had sold off so heavily last year, but also points to the continued merit of such assets in a crisis.

With all this in mind, it’s worth reassessing the merits of fixed income, if simply as a bolthole in a challenging period. The options are plentiful, but an especially “safe” play seems like an easy choice when the outlook continues to feel so uncertain.

Playing it safe

Bond yields are attractive for the first time in many years, meaning investors can get paid handsomely for waiting but also that, in theory, there is some margin of safety and good scope for yields to fall (and prices to rise) if markets once more need a safe haven asset.

In stark contrast to the trend of recent years, investors are currently spoiled for choice when it comes to bond yields. In the UK and the US, 10-year government bonds yield around the 3.5 per cent mark for the first time in more than a decade – and at a respectable amount for assets broadly seen as risk-free.

Anything higher up the risk spectrum, such as high-yield debt or even emerging market debt, comes with a much more tantalising yield. The S&P US High Yield Corporate Bond index came with a yield of some 8.7 per cent at the end of February, while some individual credits will offer much more. The Royal London Sterling Extra Yield Bond fund (IE0032571485), a flexible portfolio with a preference for high-yield instruments, had a gross income yield of between 5.9 and 6.9 per cent at the end of February, depending on the given share class. Riskier portfolios are likely to offer even more.

For now, we seek an option that seems to offer protection and some yield in the short term while sidestepping some of the biggest risks. That means we rule out credit funds for now: default rates could well rise as the economic environment grows more hostile, and Fitch Ratings has forecast that the US high-yield default rate will end 2023 at between 2.5 and 3.5 per cent. Although this is below the average of the past 21 years, it’s worth remembering that this period included the global financial crisis, and still reflects expectations of both economic challenges and a handful of possible big default events.

Those wishing for some portfolio ballast and the ability to sleep at night may prefer something simpler. For that reason, we also rule out the strategic bond funds that – while acting as a good one-stop-shop – do dip into the credit space in many cases.

Lastly, we look for a portfolio that avoids taking much duration, and the sensitivity to changes in interest rates this brings. Long-duration bonds may have plenty of potential to snap back as recent weeks have shown, but these could also be subject to greater volatility. As last year's moves demonstrated, long-duration assets of all kinds remain vulnerable in an environment dominated by high inflation and rising rates – neither of which has disappeared.

As such, we turn to the short-duration government bond products on offer, with a preference for passive funds. While some active government bond funds do exist, there is a strong argument that investors will struggle to get as much alpha from buying the likes of short-dated Treasuries and gilts than, say, picking a market’s most undervalued stocks.

Keeping it simple

To highlight one name from last year’s IC Top 50 ETFs list, the iShares $ Treasury Bond 0-1yr UCITS ETF (IB01) continues to stand out as a straightforward option. It ticks many of the boxes required to make that list, from its large size and strong liquidity to a low 0.07 per cent total expense ratio. But other characteristics stand out: a focus on US Treasuries rather than gilts could be a plus given long-term foreign exchange trends and amounts to readily payable short-maturity debt from a dependable issuer. This makes it a good place to park some money on the side if markets and economic conditions look unnerving: as the fund’s own literature notes, it is a way to put cash to work – even in a low-return, low-risk format.

The fund’s effective duration came to just 0.41 years as of early March, and more interestingly its yield to maturity at the time came to some 4.86 per cent. If that figure has fallen slightly since on the back of rising Treasury prices, investors are at least being paid to store their cash here. What’s more, that yield leaves room for gains if the banking crisis takes another nosedive and markets are once again beset by panic.

If the investment case is simple, so are the drawbacks. The main issue for investors here relates to opportunity cost: they could go for higher yields in the bond space, from equities or many investment trusts. Likewise, bombed-out valuations offer a chance for the total return investor to make some big gains sometime in future, whether that is in long-dated bonds, the banking sector or something more prosaic. What’s more, even a yield of more than 4 per cent may seem like chump change in a period dominated by double-digit inflation. The appeal of ‘renting’ bonds over the next year might have risen, but that doesn’t make the asset class a bona fide route to long-term portfolio compounding or wealth preservation.

All those points aside, plenty of investors will want somewhere to store their cash and wait for the storm to blow over, hopefully with some reward for doing so. This ETF offers such a place for the time being.