A small-cap oil stock that could double in value

Opec production cuts extend oil price rally to 20 per cent since March

Jersey Oil & Gas in exclusive farm-out negotiations with major North Sea Operator

The surprise 1mn-plus barrels of oil per day production cuts from Saudi Arabia and other members of the Opec+ group have come at an opportune time for Jersey Oil & Gas (JOG:277p). The spot price of Brent Crude rose 5 per cent to $84 per barrel on the news, extending the benchmark’s rally to 20 per cent since hitting a 15-month low last month. Analysts expect even higher prices still as the reopening of China’s economy fuels demand – the International Energy Agency predicts that it will help drive up global oil demand by 3.2mn barrels per day by the fourth quarter of 2023.

At the end of last week, the UK North Sea-focused upstream oil and gas company revealed that it is closing in on a farm-out of its Greater Buchan Area (GBA) project, a huge resource holding 172mn barrels of oil equivalent (boe) of discovered P50 recoverable resources (net to Jersey). The company has agreed heads of terms for a farm-out of a material interest in its GBA licences with a “significant UK North Sea operator” and is “working towards finalising a fully termed agreement in the near future”.