/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
managing your money

How to boost your pension if you're self-employed

Business owners can use pension contributions to lower their tax bills
How to boost your pension if you're self-employed
April 6, 2023
  • Recent increase in the pensions annual allowance is good news for the self-employed
  • If your earnings fluctuate from year to year, timing your pension contributions can make a big difference
  • Business owners can receive employer pension contributions, which are tax-efficient

If you are self-employed or the director of a limited company, you shouldn’t neglect your pension. While it may feel like your business takes up all of your time and energy, securing your retirement is also a key financial priority. 

Even if your business is doing well, you still need separate retirement savings so that you are protected if things go wrong. Pension contributions come with a number of tax advantages and their levels can be adjusted to make the most of them.

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Latest news on pensions, property and economics
  • Stock screens and investment ideas
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data