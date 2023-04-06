How to boost your pension if you're self-employed

Recent increase in the pensions annual allowance is good news for the self-employed

If your earnings fluctuate from year to year, timing your pension contributions can make a big difference

Business owners can receive employer pension contributions, which are tax-efficient

If you are self-employed or the director of a limited company, you shouldn’t neglect your pension. While it may feel like your business takes up all of your time and energy, securing your retirement is also a key financial priority.

Even if your business is doing well, you still need separate retirement savings so that you are protected if things go wrong. Pension contributions come with a number of tax advantages and their levels can be adjusted to make the most of them.