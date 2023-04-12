/
When should you buy the dip?

Intuitively, dip-buying seems sensible. But like ‘buy low, sell high’, ‘BTD’ is not an investing strategy.
April 12, 2023
  • BTD worked in March
  • (If you accept dip-buying’s pre-conditions)
  • Lots of idea-generating content…

Buy the dip. Nestled in these three short words is a long list of assumptions and a logical appeal. A dip in price, especially if it occurs suddenly, means a stock is cheaper. If the historic arc of stock prices is gradually upward, then it makes theoretical sense to wait for dips before buying.

The logic certainly held for much of the previous decade, when dips appeared as blips in global stocks’ steady march higher.

