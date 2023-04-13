A bargain route into microchips

People sometimes compare semiconductors to oil. Both industries are essential to the economy, key to understanding geopolitics, and notoriously cyclical. When economies are performing well people need more energy and computer power.

Tip style Value Risk rating Medium Timescale Long Term Bull points Highly cash generative

Strong economic moats

Beneficiary of state chip subsidies Bear points Earnings forecast to drop

Cyclical part of the chip sector

Chinese sanctions

However, demand for semiconductors can prove more elastic than the black stuff. When consumers feel the squeeze, the latest technology is usually the first expense to be cut. In the three months to December, iPhone sales dropped 8 per cent while Mac sales were down 29 per cent and wearables 8 per cent. It turns out people can get by just fine without the most recent Apple Watch.