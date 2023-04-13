How VCTs can help you save for retirement

Savers are still capped on how much they can put into a pension each year

Higher earners can benefit using venture capital trusts VCTs)

They can be high risk and expensive, however

Venture capital trusts (VCTs) and enterprise investment schemes (EIS) have become increasingly popular retirement savings vehicles over the past decade, particularly for those who had used up their pensions lifetime allowance and individual savings accounts (Isa) allowances. A survey by the Association of Investment Companies (AIC) earlier this year found that 60 per cent of respondents used VCTs as a way to save for retirement. But with lifetime allowance charges removed for the 2023/24 tax year and plans to abolish the allowance entirely from 2024, retirement savers will no longer have an upper limit on the value oftheir pensions.

However, the abolition of the lifetime allowance will not be a certainty until it is confirmed in a finance bill in 2024 and the opposition party, Labour, says it will reinstate the allowance if it wins the next election.