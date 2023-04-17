'What do I need to prove my IHT-friendly gifts?'

I am trying to get to the bottom of the rule on gifts and I have seen it suggested that all gifts made from 1986 onwards need to be declared. However, I would be hard-pressed to remember all the gifts I have made since then, as I have kept records in recent years but not before 2015. So is this correct? CK
Stephanie Court, private client tax director, and Sara Bonavia, private client associate director, at RSM UK say:
The scope of inheritance tax (IHT) on lifetime gifts was significantly changed on 18 March 1986. However, generally only gifts in the seven years before death fall directly within the scope of IHT on death.