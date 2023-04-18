A high-yield play on the property market

Loan book rises 14.9 per cent to £53.9mn in 2022

Revenue up 12 per cent to £5.9mn but flat pre-tax profit of £2.8mn

EPS of 5.03p down slightly but dividend edges up to 2.53p

Retained profit boosts net asset value to record £25.2mn (55.5p)

Vector Capital (VCAP:38p), a commercial lender that offers secured property loans to mainly small property developers who buy properties to refurbish and re-sell, is sensibly adopting a more cautious approach to lending due to the more challenging property market conditions.

To diversify lending risk, the company has been targeting smaller residential loans, hence why average loan size reduced from £0.59mn to £0.5mn last year. The residential loan book accounted for 57 per cent share (up from 53 per cent in 2021) of the year-end lending book, while commercial loans declined from 27.6 to 21.8 per cent. The change in focus means that Vector can use a higher proportion of its £40mn wholesale debt funding facility to grow the loan book more quickly using its existing capital base.