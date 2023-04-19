Eleven UK stocks earning their keep

Companies’ capital costs are rising

That raises the bar for capital returns

Lots of idea-generating content…

Earlier this month, Goldman Sachs’ equity research team put out a note highlighting 19 US-listed stocks that look both reasonably priced and well suited to the current economic moment.

It’s a broad, diverse list, unconstrained by sector or size. Fourteen sub-sectors are represented, including managed care, tobacco, agribusiness and luxury fashion, while there is space for both the world’s largest company by value, Apple (US:AAPL), and Sapiens International (US:SPNS), an insurance software provider whose $1.2bn (£1bn) market cap excludes it from the S&P 500.