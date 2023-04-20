An investment trust keeping up with inflation

It was all fun and games to offer inflation-linked dividends when the retail price index (RPI) happily hovered around the 2 per cent mark. But this year, not many investment trusts can afford to keep up, even in sectors that are meant to provide good inflation protection. Greencoat UK Wind (UKW), whose portfolio of 46 UK wind farms makes it one of the biggest trusts in the sector, says it can.

Tip style Income Risk rating Medium Timescale Long Term Bull points Deep experience in renewables

Inflation-linked dividend increases

Attractive yield

Shares at a discount to NAV Bear points Tough 2022 comparators

Rising debt costs

In 2023, the trust expects to increase its dividend from 7.72p to 8.76p, a 13.4 per cent hike. Unlike its peers, the trust has an explicit policy to grow dividends in line with the RPI and has kept its word since its launch in 2013.