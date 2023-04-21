‘Can I grow my investments by 20% a year?’

Our reader is on the look-out for missed opportunities in his portfolio

Wants to grow his savings to ensure it can cover care costs

And to know if he is too focused on tech and growth stocks

Reader Portfolio Thomas 67 Description Investment portfolio of just over £320,000, mortgage-free property worth around £275,000 Objectives Significant portfolio growth Portfolio type Investing for growth

Thomas is 67 and his wife is 69, and they receive £24,560 a year from state and workplace pensions. That includes a teacher’s pension with a degree of inflation linkage. The couple also own a mortgage-free property worth around £275,000 as well as a caravan they recently bought. They have five children who are financially well-established.