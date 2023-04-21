/
Portfolio Clinic: Our retired reader wants to boost his investments to pass on an inheritance and pay for care
‘Can I grow my investments by 20% a year?’
April 21, 2023
  • Our reader is on the look-out for missed opportunities in his portfolio
  • Wants to grow his savings to ensure it can cover care costs
  • And to know if he is too focused on tech and growth stocks
Reader Portfolio
Thomas 67
Description

Investment portfolio of just over £320,000, mortgage-free property worth around £275,000

Objectives

Significant portfolio growth

Portfolio type
Investing for growth

Thomas is 67 and his wife is 69, and they receive £24,560 a year from state and workplace pensions. That includes a teacher’s pension with a degree of inflation linkage. The couple also own a mortgage-free property worth around £275,000 as well as a caravan they recently bought. They have five children who are financially well-established.

