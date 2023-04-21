‘Can I grow my investments by 20% a year?’

- Our reader is on the look-out for missed opportunities in his portfolio
- Wants to grow his savings to ensure it can cover care costs
- And to know if he is too focused on tech and growth stocks
Reader Portfolio
Thomas 67
Description
Investment portfolio of just over £320,000, mortgage-free property worth around £275,000
Objectives
Significant portfolio growth
Portfolio type
Investing for growth
Thomas is 67 and his wife is 69, and they receive £24,560 a year from state and workplace pensions. That includes a teacher’s pension with a degree of inflation linkage. The couple also own a mortgage-free property worth around £275,000 as well as a caravan they recently bought. They have five children who are financially well-established.