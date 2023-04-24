State intervention has made this lithium company a bargain

Chile’s recently announced National Lithium Strategy has prompted a 25 per cent slide in the share price of CleanTech Lithium (CTL:41p), an exploration and development company that is advancing sustainable lithium projects in the country.

This needs to be put into perspective. President Gabriel Boric’s focus on ‘majority state control’ is for assets considered to be of strategic importance to Chile, and relates primarily to the Atacama and Maricunga ‘Salars’ (salt flats), due to their lithium reserves, size and high levels of lithium concentration. By comparison, CleanTech’s assets are considerably smaller compared with Salar de Atacama, which has around 37 per cent of the world’s lithium reserves. Moreover, the company’s assets have lower levels of lithium concentration and, while still highly economic, they are not of the scale that could be considered assets of national strategic importance.

Furthermore, under the plans outlined by Boric, private companies with exploration licences that merit exploiting will have the option to invite state participation but will not be compelled to do so. Private companies developing non-strategic assets also have the right to apply for a special lithium operation contract. CleanTech has held discussions with state entities regarding their minority participation in the company’s assets as this may be beneficial in the development of its projects.