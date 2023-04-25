A biotech stock at an unwarranted discount

Net asset value (NAV) falls from £255mn to £226mn (175p) in 2022

Year-end net cash of £122.8mn and portfolio valuation of £99.6mn

Post-period-end investments made in portfolio companies

Shares priced 41 per cent below NAV

Arix Bioscience (ARIX:102p), a global venture capital company that holds a diversified portfolio of unlisted and listed investments in early-stage biotechnology businesses, has delivered annual results in line with the investment case I outlined when I selected the shares for my 2023 Bargain Shares Portfolio.

Last year’s decline in NAV reflects the losses on Arix’s investment portfolio of mainly Nasdaq-quoted small and micro-cap biotech stocks. It was caused by a confluence of macroeconomic and political events that drove up the cost of capital and created a challenging environment for the biotech sector. An equal-weighted index of US biotechnology stocks declined 26 per cent in 2022, the reversal coinciding with the steep rise in 10-year US Treasury yields, the preferred discount rate used for valuations.