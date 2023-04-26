Smart acquisitions force earnings upgrades for Pennant

Underlying operating profit of £0.5mn reverses 2021 loss of £0.8mn

£13mn order book for current year underpins forecast increase in 2023 pre-tax profit to £1.3mn

Post-period-end acquisition of rail services business

Pennant International (PEN:39p), an Aim-traded supplier of products and services that train and assist engineers in the defence and civilian sectors, flagged up its ongoing recovery in February’s pre-close trading update. It’s one that investors are starting to warm to, and with good reason.

Having reported a trading profit for the third consecutive half-year, boosted gross margin materially, slashed net debt from £3.5mn to £0.4mn in 2022 and moved into a net cash position in the current quarter, the group is well placed to deliver a sixfold increase in pre-tax profit this year, as analysts at house broker WH Ireland predict.