Why timing is so important to small-cap investors

Small-cap indices remain depressed

And that’s why contrarians are leaning in

Lots of idea-generating content…

Last year was not a vintage one for investors in UK small-caps. Between September 2021 and the end of 2022, the Aim All-Share fell by more than a third, wiping out more than six years of gains. The junior bourse’s largest names, grouped into the Aim 100, did even worse.

That led me to declare on 5 January this year that “with many small caps now trading at multi-year valuation lows, there are signs that some of the sell-off has become indiscriminate”.