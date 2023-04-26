/
ideas farm

Why timing is so important to small-cap investors

Could it soon be time for downtrodden smaller companies to shine?
April 26, 2023
  • Small-cap indices remain depressed
  • And that’s why contrarians are leaning in
  • Lots of idea-generating content…

Last year was not a vintage one for investors in UK small-caps. Between September 2021 and the end of 2022, the Aim All-Share fell by more than a third, wiping out more than six years of gains. The junior bourse’s largest names, grouped into the Aim 100, did even worse.

That led me to declare on 5 January this year that “with many small caps now trading at multi-year valuation lows, there are signs that some of the sell-off has become indiscriminate”.

