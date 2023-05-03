China's rebound should boost this lowly rated stock

Annual pre-tax profit down from £3.9mn to £1.2mn on flat revenue of £41.2mn

Underlying operating profit falls from £4.2mn to £1.6mn

EPS falls from 6.2p to 3p

Dividend per share held at 0.615p

Inspiration Healthcare (IHC:47.5p) warned on profits at the end of last year and parted ways with its finance director shortly thereafter, too. The Crawley-based business is a fully integrated medical technology company with a strong focus on the high-growth neonatal intensive care market.

In October 2022, house broker Cenkos Securities had predicted a rebound in the second half gross margin from 45 to 50 per cent on 20 per cent higher revenue of £24.5mn. The aim was to make good on the first half shortfall and deliver a slightly lower annual operating profit of £4.1mn. However, lockdowns in China – the group’s largest export market – and challenging market conditions put pressure on healthcare budgets and client spending, meaning that second half revenue was only flat on the first half.