China's rebound should boost this lowly rated stock

Med-tech company disappointed last year, but 2023 could bring a change in fortune
May 3, 2023
  • Annual pre-tax profit down from £3.9mn to £1.2mn on flat revenue of £41.2mn
  • Underlying operating profit falls from £4.2mn to £1.6mn
  • EPS falls from 6.2p to 3p
  • Dividend per share held at 0.615p

Inspiration Healthcare (IHC:47.5p) warned on profits at the end of last year and parted ways with its finance director shortly thereafter, too. The Crawley-based business is a fully integrated medical technology company with a strong focus on the high-growth neonatal intensive care market.

In October 2022, house broker Cenkos Securities had predicted a rebound in the second half gross margin from 45 to 50 per cent on 20 per cent higher revenue of £24.5mn. The aim was to make good on the first half shortfall and deliver a slightly lower annual operating profit of £4.1mn. However, lockdowns in China – the group’s largest export market – and challenging market conditions put pressure on healthcare budgets and client spending, meaning that second half revenue was only flat on the first half.

