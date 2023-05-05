Why you need to act fast to boost your state pension

The window of opportunity to fill gaps in your NI record before April 2017 will soon close

Voluntary contributions are good value for money but don't make sense for everyone

Those over 45 with several gaps in their record are most likely to benefit

People with gaps in their National Insurance (NI) record have less than three months left to take advantage of an opportunity to increase their state pension. If this applies to you, it might make financial sense.

As part of the transition to the new state pension, which applies to men born on or after 6 April 1951 and women born on or after 6 April 1953, there is an opportunity to make voluntary NI contributions to fill in gaps in your record between April 2006 and April 2017. The deadline for doing this has been extended to 31 July. After then, you will only be able to buy credits for gaps in your NI record from the previous six years.

To receive the full state pension, currently worth £203.85 per week, you need 35 qualifying years of NI contributions. If you have fewer, you get less, with every missing year reducing your state pension by £5.82 a week. You normally need at least a 10-year record to get any state pension at all.

Voluntary contributions are priced according to the 2022-23 rates and 'class 3 contributions' cost £15.85 per week. Self-employed people who make less than £6,725 a year in profits, and some people who live and work abroad can make 'class 2 contributions' at the lower rate of £3.15 per week.

Generally speaking, this is good value for money. Adding one qualifying year to your record can cost up to £824.20, which buys £302.64 a year of extra state pension, or £6,053 over a 20-year retirement period.

By comparison, it would take roughly 40 years with an annual 5 per cent return rate to turn an £824 investment into more than £6,000 – before inflation. But you get a real-terms boost to your state pension by purchasing voluntary NI contributions due to the triple lock which uprates state pensions in line with the highest of inflation, 2.5 per cent or wage growth, although there is no guarantee that this will be maintained indefinitely.

Reasons for having a gap in your NI record include having been employed on low earnings, unemployed and not claiming benefits, self-employed and not paying contributions due to small profits, and having lived or worked outside the UK. Gaps can also be partial – you may have contributions in your record for a certain year but not enough to make it a qualifying year. Partial years are cheaper to fill with voluntary contributions.

Your record

When considering whether to buy voluntary contributions, first check your NI record at www.gov.uk/check-national-insurance-record to see exactly how much you are missing. You can also call the government’s Future Pension Centre on 0800 731 0175 to help get a clearer picture of how many years you can buy and whether voluntary contributions will give your state pension the boost you hope for.

In some cases, you can build up NI credits even if you are not paying NI contributions. Circumstances where this applies include being on maternity, paternity or adoption pay, being ill, disabled or on sick pay, being on jury service and not self-employed, looking for work, being a carer and being on Universal Credit. Depending on your circumstances, you may get the credits automatically. If not, you will need to apply for them. For example, parents and guardians registered for Child Benefit for a child under 12 get NI credits automatically, but if you don't claim Child Benefit you may not receive them and be penalised. The government intends to legislate to allow eligible parents to claim the credit retrospectively.

But if you have gaps in your record, making voluntary contributions won't necessarily increase your state pension and in some cases it is not worth doing. Alice Haine, personal finance analyst at Bestinvest, says that people aged over 45 with several gaps in their record are most likely to benefit from the opportunity.

“They may not have enough time to make up enough years to achieve a full state pension, with topping up a no-brainer for women who have taken time out of their careers to raise a family, for example, or those who have lived overseas for a chunk of time and did not make voluntary contributions while they were away,” she says.

For younger people, the decision is more finely balanced, because they still have plenty of time to build up 35 years of contributions without making additional contributions. Ian Cook, chartered financial planner at Quilter, says that for these paying extra NI “could be a waste of money”.

A potential drawback of buying voluntary NI contributions is that they are a bet on your life expectancy. “The breakeven point for buying back one year to make financial sense is three years after you start claiming your state pension so, as harsh as it sounds, you need to be confident you will live beyond that to justify paying up,” Haine notes.

If your health is not great, for example, contributing the money to a pension fund might be a safer option. You get tax relief on it, it may grow if it is invested, you can access the whole sum around 10 years before receiving any state pension and your loved ones can inherit it.

Contracted out

Before the introduction of the new state pension in April 2016, you could be “contracted out”, meaning that you and your employer paid fewer NI contributions and built up contributions in a workplace pension scheme instead. This could have resulted in a lower state pension than the full amount even if you worked full-time for 35 years. Cook cautions that you should be especially careful if you have been contracted out. Before 2016, most people would have fallen into this category at some point in their working life, including all public sector workers, but it has not been possible to be contracted out since 2016.

The rules on contracting out are very complex, so call the Future Pension Centre to help ascertain whether buying voluntary contributions will make a difference to the amount of state pension you receive.

Personal circumstances make a massive difference and figuring out whether making voluntary contributions is worthwhile is likely to take some time, so don't leave it until the last minute.