A high-performing small cap trust on a discount

Net asset value (NAV) declines from 85.4p to 78p

16 per cent share price discount to NAV

Pro-forma cash accounts for £4mn of NAV of £38.3mn

The underperformance of small-cap stocks since the autumn of 2021 has created a headwind for Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust (DSM: 65.25p), albeit the trust continues to outperform its benchmark. In the 12 months to 28 February 2023, Downing’s NAV per share declined 8.7 per cent, a favourable outcome compared with the 17.4 per cent negative return on the FTSE Aim All-Share index.

Led by investment manager Judith MacKenzie, Downing runs a concentrated portfolio of 12-18 positions in sub-£150mn market capitalisation companies, holding stakes of between three to 25 per cent in each. The investment team identifies specific catalysts such as M&A potential and operational improvements that can act as drivers to narrow the discount to the intrinsic value of its holdings. For instance, the £38.4mn portfolio is carried at values that are 40 to 50 per cent below market analysts’ consensus valuations.