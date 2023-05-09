Buy into Kromek's £7.5mn open offer of new shares

£7.5mn placing and open offer of new shares

Fundraising will strengthen the balance sheet and facilitate a debt restructuring

$1.4mn contract win with new OEM customer for CZT-based medical imaging

Sedgefield-based Kromek (KMK:5p), a radiation detection technology company focused on the medical imaging and nuclear markets, has announced a conditional placing and open offer of shares, at 5p, to raise £7.5mn net of expenses. The 160.5mn new shares being offered represent 37 per cent of Kromek’s existing shares in issue.

The six directors are subscribing for a total of 1.4mn shares and existing shareholders are being offered one new share, at 5p, for every 21 held to raise £1mn under the open offer. The net proceeds will be used for: