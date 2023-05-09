‘Is £1.4mn enough to retire and go on three holidays a year?’

Our readers want to start thinking about retirement

Reader Portfolio Edward and Marie 61 and 56 Description Pensions and Isa invested in funds, cash, commercial and residential property Objectives Retire, pay off mortgages, earn £45,000 a year in retirement, help children financially, simplify investments to grow Sipps and generate £12,000 a year, achieve better growth rate than cash, hold manageable number of investments, keep charges to a minimum Portfolio type Investing for goals

Edward and Marie are 61 and 56 and run their own business, bringing in up to £70,000 a year in income. The couple want to step back from work and have amassed a £1.4mn portfolio of pensions, individual savings accounts (Isas) and property to help them meet their goals. They also want to help their four children, who currently live with them and three of whom are adults, while ensuring they mitigate any nasty inheritance tax (IHT) bills.

While well-funded, their situation is complex. Edward reckons they need £3,000 a month once they retire to get by, plus money to enjoy life, such as going on three holidays every year, meaning a £45,000 annual income. However, there are debts to clear first. He says: “We intend to transition into retirement, but first we want to pay off the £8,000 mortgage on our business premises and also quickly reduce the £140,000 mortgage on our home by 2028, by making overpayments.

“After that, I estimate we will need our pensions to generate £12,000 a year in income while growing at least with the rate of inflation. We also want to help our children financially sooner rather than later to reduce any IHT bill.”

The couple both have large pension savings spread across different accounts and invested in an array of funds (see table below). They are still contributing, with Edward putting in just more than £1,300 into three of his pensions each month, while Marie adds £985 a month into her self-invested personal pension (Sipp). Combined, they have £629,000 spread across six different accounts: £527,000 in their two Sipps and £102,000 in workplace, with profits and former Equitable Life pensions.

“We had hoped to transfer our old workplace pensions into our Sipps,” Edward says, “but our provider would not let us.”

He adds: “We used a financial adviser but stopped two years ago because of the £350 a month in fees and disappointing investment returns. We have spent a lot of time learning about investing and watching the market since then, and decided to put most of our pension contributions into cash, so it doesn’t fall in value.”

The last time the couple added to their stock and bond investments was in February 2022, when they increased exposure to US stocks and their Vanguard LifeStrategy holdings. Since then, all new contributions have gone straight into cash. However, with retirement on the horizon, Edward wants to know whether it's time to dip his toe back into the market and is curious about which funds to add. He's considering the Guinness Global Energy Fund (GB00B56FW078) and also wants more exposure to emerging markets, as well as safe income funds such as City of London Investment Trust (CTY).

“Our attitude to risk is at the lower end of the scale, but we would like our investments to grow at a better growth rate than cash to keep its value close to the current level.” The non-Sipp pensions are invested in readymade multi-asset funds.

When it comes to property, they have their £1mn home with an outstanding £140,000 mortgage, which they want to clear as soon as possible. They also own a rental property worth £250,000 and an interest-only mortgage of £126,000, which brings in £418 a month after a mortgage repayment of £232. They are open to selling the rental home.

Then there is their business property worth £600,000 with only £8,000 left on the mortgage. Once they retire and stop actively using the premises, they estimate it could be leased for £50,000 a year, which, if possible, could help cover their income needs.

However, with plans to draw on their assets very soon, Edward is concerned the investment portfolio (see table below) is not suitable. “Can we make adjustments to them now – during volatile markets – that would be beneficial over a short time period?” he asks.

“We want to dispose of holdings that are no longer useful and reinvest in funds better aligned with our objectives. Should we add exposure to any sectors and do we have too much in some sectors? Also, do we have too many funds? As we want to enjoy retirement, we’d want to keep the funds to a sensible number and keep charges to a minimum,” he says.

Marie also has an Isa, which the couple want to invest in a way similar to way to their pensions. “The Isa is currently entirely invested in Legal & General Active Sterling Corporate Bond Fund (GB00B0CNHD88), but its returns have not been as good as those of some cash accounts. Is it time to sell? And should we be using this Isa more?" The couple also have £44,000 in cash to cover emergency funds and some £9,000 cash in their Sipps from recent contributions.

Edward and Marie's portfolio Value (£) % of portfolio Edward's savings Elevate Sipp 313,519 23.1 Standard Life (with profits) 46,815 3.4 Utmost (ex. Equitable Life) 33,248 2.4 Smart Pension (workplace) 7,000 0.5 400,582 Marie's savings Elevate Sipp 213,487 15.7 Smart Pension (workplace) 14,591 1.1 Isa 14,000 1.0 242,078 Property (exc. residential and mortgage debt) Business property 592,000 43.6 Buy-to-let 124,000 9.1 716,000 Total Portfolio 1,358,659

Edward and Marie's Sipp fund holdings Holding Value (£) % of portfolio Vanguard US Equity Index (GB00B5B71Q71) 88,688 17.1 iShares Environment & Low Carbon Tilt Real Estate Index (GB00B5BFJG71) 69,203 13.4 HSBC FTSE 100 Index (GB00B80QFR50) 59,973 11.6 Aegon High Yield Bond (GB0031425563) 47,467 9.2 HSBC European Index (GB00B80QGH28) 43,670 8.4 Legal & General All Stocks Index Linked Gilt Index (GB00B84QXT94) 39,745 7.7 Vanguard UK Investment Grade Bond Index (IE00B1S74Q32) 36,417 7.0 Vanguard FTSE U.K. Equity Income Index (GB00B59G4H82) 34,853 6.7 Vanguard UK Short-Term Investment Grade Bond Index (IE00B9M1BB17) 31,355 6.1 HSBC Pacific Index (GB00B80QGT40) 20,203 3.9 Liontrust Multi Asset Passive Moderate (GB00BCZW4T15) 12,380 2.4 HSBC Japan Index (GB00B80QGN87) 11,270 2.2 Vanguard UK Government Bond Index (IE00B1S75374) 9,538 1.8 Standard Life Millennium With-Profits Fund 4,237 0.8 Vanguard LifeStrategy 20% Equity (GB00B4NXY349) 3,167 0.6 Vanguard FTSE Global All Cap Index (GB00BD3RZ582) 1,937 0.4 UBS S&P 500 Index (GB00BMN91T34) 1,916 0.4 Vanguard LifeStrategy 80% Equity (GB00B4PQW151) 1,828 0.4 Total 517,847

NONE OF THE COMMENTARY BELOW SHOULD BE REGARDED AS ADVICE. IT IS GENERAL INFORMATION BASED ON A SNAPSHOT OF THESE INVESTORS' CIRCUMSTANCES.

Ben Yearsley, investment director at Shore Financial Planning, says:

These pages are often filled with comments from readers who wish for a low-risk portfolio but are attracted to high-risk funds: and this week is no different. The Guinness Global Energy fund is a bold choice!

The couple have a variety of points to consider. The first thing I would do is consolidate their pensions – it just makes managing finances a lot easier. The only caveat I would add is to make sure they check with their Standard Life and Utmost pensions that there aren’t any guarantees they will lose. If not, they would have £630,000 invested in pensions. Pensions are extremely tax-efficient on the way in, but you do potentially have tax on the income on the way out – Isas are the other way around. There isn’t a right answer as to which is best, but having both is sensible. It could be time to build up their Isas; currently, Marie has £14,000 and Edward none.

They want £12,000 a year from their pension and for the capital value to keep pace with inflation. With a combined pension pot of £630,000, £12,000 is fairly modest – less than 2 per cent annual yield. If you assume 6 per cent annual growth, taking 2 per cent as income gives the capital a chance to match inflation. However, one mistake many make when starting to draw down their pensions is to de-risk too soon. Edward and Marie are 61 and 56 – I was at a coronation street party over the weekend where one of my neighbours has witnessed five monarchs... so their pension pots would need to last 30 years or more on that basis.

Turning to their portfolio: they have about 32 per cent invested in bond funds, plus another 13 per cent in property and a tiny bit in ‘with profits’, with half in stocks. Taking their low-risk comment at face value, they have too much invested in real assets and shares and need to increase their allocation to bonds. However, taking their comment about the portfolio growing with inflation after taking the 2 per cent income, they should reduce their bond weight a bit – especially when you consider their ages. It depends which statement is more important to them. I would suggest they aren’t necessarily low-risk investors when you look at the portfolio: therefore, I would trim the bonds.

They should have about 70 per cent in stocks, 25 per cent in bonds and 5 per cent in property – however, as they already have a large amount invested in their own commercial property I would suggest it isn’t needed in their pensions. So a 75/25 stocks/bonds split is fine.

Dealing with the bond portfolio first: I would keep the L&G All Stocks Index Linked Gilts and the Vanguard UK Investment Grade Bond Index and add in a couple of active funds to take the bond portfolio up to a 25 per cent weight: Axa Global Strategic Bond (GB00BMZCH470) and Ninety One Global Total Return Credit (GB00BK80VC04) are the two I’d add. I would sell all the other bond funds.

I would also sell the iShares Environment & Low Carbon Tilt Real Estate Index, as they have a large amount in commercial property already. On the equity funds, I would keep the Vanguard UK Equity Income Index fund and increase the weight to 10 per cent and make it a core holding. I would sell all the other funds. I would add the Vanguard LifeStrategy 100% Equity fund, accounting for 25 per cent of the portfolio – that would then leave about 40 per cent to split between some new funds and trusts.

Bearing in mind their conservative approach, I would invest 10 per cent in either Personal Assets (PNL) or Troy Trojan fund (GB00B05KY352), depending on whether they prefer funds or investment trusts. This will boost the bond weight but help with matching inflation over the long run. I’d also have 10 per cent in First Sentier Responsible Listed Infrastructure (GB00BKP85030) – which adds income, capital growth and an inflation-matching element.

With the final 20 per cent I would add specialist funds – each at a 5 per cent weight. They seem to like Asia and Europe, so two funds to consider are FSSA Asia Focus Fund Class (GB00BWNGXJ86) and Martin Currie European Unconstrained (GB00BP9LK978). I don’t have a problem with the Guinness Global Energy – it is higher risk, though, and are they comfortable with that? If they are, then add 5 per cent in that.

Finally, TIME UK Infrastructure Income Fund (GB00BP5GQF49) – which invests in a portfolio of investment trusts with a lot in areas such as renewable energy – is both income-yielding and inflation-proofing.

Dennis Hall, chartered financial planner at Yellowtail Financial Planning, says:

The business property offers a relatively high rental yield, though over time there may be void periods and ongoing capital expenses. Eventually they could consider transferring this asset to their children, though capital gains will be a factor. Tax aside, I’m all for simplifying things as we age and cognitive abilities decline.

With an estimated £630,000 in pensions, it should easily support an estimated £12,000 annual withdrawals that rise by inflation. With state pensions, they could be in a position to fund their retirement from the pension alone, allowing them to look at how to dispose of the business property.

They are overweight in physical property which is compounded by the 13 per cent exposure to real estate in their Sipps. Although property is an attractive asset class, any capital appreciation is retained within the asset and generally inaccessible until sold. As more time passes the problem only gets bigger. In the first instance I would sell the buy-to-let property to realise capital and reduce mortgage debt.

I think they should be less concerned by inheritance tax at the moment. Given their ages and the possibility of another 40 years being supported by their assets, anything other than minor gifts right now seems premature.

That said, the pensions currently sit outside their estates and beyond the scope of inheritance tax. However, that could easily change in the future. The tax system will change over time, so flexibility is the key. Long-term care may also be a factor, so retaining assets for the time being is sensible even if does result in a potentially higher inheritance tax bill.

Nick Onslow, chartered financial planner at Progeny, says:

The couple need to ensure they are as tax-efficient as possible when they retire. They estimate that letting the commercial property could generate £25,000 for each of them a year and two state pensions could each add £21,200 a year in today’s terms, giving them more income than they need. This would allow them to be flexible in terms of drawing from their personal pensions, which is beneficial because whatever is left can pass onto the children IHT-free. However, they should both obtain state pension forecasts to figure out what they will receive. This is important as it may be the only guaranteed income they have.

That being said, until their children have specific objectives and needs, Edward and Marie should focus on setting themselves up well for retirement. In the short term, they could use any disposable income or some of the cash assets to help their children. Although adding children to the pension death benefits via an expression of wishes form will also enable money to be passed down more easily.

Onto the Isa. Being invested in any individual fund, such as Legal & General Active Sterling Corporate Bond, which Marie holds in her Isa, is not a problem as long as it is performing as they want. Unfortunately, over the past two years, this fund has fallen significantly, primarily because interest rates have increased significantly and the underlying assets have fallen. So using this Isa money to pay off the mortgage on the business property makes sense. With rising interest rates, using the future sale proceeds of the rental property to pay off the mortgage on the main home would also be a good move.

Over the past 30 years, cash and inflation have been broadly matched. Bond values have slightly outperformed both of these, however equities have significantly outperformed them all. So they should split their pension funds into three investment strategies to cover income needs in retirement. The first three to five years of money could be in lower-risk assets, such as bonds and cash. The next five to seven years’ money could be invested at a medium level of risk, with either 40 per cent or 60 per cent of it in equities. Money they won't need for at least 10 years should be invested with a higher level of risk to do the heavy lifting and grow the portfolio for the longer term.

They should also stop waiting for the right time to invest the cash in their pensions, they might miss the eventual rise that normally follows large falls. They should drip-feed money in over a number of months if this makes them feel more comfortable.

Consolidating their various pensions may make sense, but seek professional advice on this, as some pensions have guarantees that can be lost when transferred. Having their pensions in one place means they can have one unified investment strategy, potentially lower the charges, and make withdrawals simpler and easier to administer.