'Will our portfolio beat inflation over the long term?'

Fair Shares Investment Club wants returns that beats inflation over the long term

Its members also want to receive steady dividends

They hold funds invested in overseas markets in case the UK market struggles

Reader Portfolio Fair Shares Investment Club 24 Description General investment account invested in shares and funds Objectives Total return which beats inflation, develop a better understanding of investing, receive steady dividends, mitigate potential poor UK returns, find potential outperformance abroad Portfolio type Investing for growth

The Fair Shares Investment Club will celebrate its 25th anniversary later this year, but never has their aim – finding stable dividends and growing their savings in real terms – been so difficult. The 18 members have amassed a £150,000 portfolio and have a steady stream of new cash: some £4,000 in dividends and £16,000 in subscirptions every year. But now, as interest rates reach their peak and inflation toys with dipping, the club returns to the Investors' Chronicle Portfolio Clinic looking for some new ideas.