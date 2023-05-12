/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
reader portfolios

'Will our portfolio beat inflation over the long term?'

An investment club returns to the Portfolio Clinic to see if it's still on track
'Will our portfolio beat inflation over the long term?'
May 12, 2023
By Keith Bowman and Laith Khalaf
  • Fair Shares Investment Club wants returns that beats inflation over the long term
  • Its members also want to receive steady dividends
  • They hold funds invested in overseas markets in case the UK market struggles
Reader Portfolio
Fair Shares Investment Club 24
Description

General investment account invested in shares and funds

Objectives

Total return which beats inflation, develop a better understanding of investing, receive steady dividends, mitigate potential poor UK returns, find potential outperformance abroad

Portfolio type
Investing for growth

The Fair Shares Investment Club will celebrate its 25th anniversary later this year, but never has their aim – finding stable dividends and growing their savings in real terms – been so difficult. The 18 members have amassed a £150,000 portfolio and have a steady stream of new cash: some £4,000 in dividends and £16,000 in subscirptions every year. But now, as interest rates reach their peak and inflation toys with dipping, the club returns to the Investors' Chronicle Portfolio Clinic looking for some new ideas.

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Latest news on pensions, property and economics
  • Stock screens and investment ideas
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data