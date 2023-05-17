Companies are becoming more profitable – but will it last?

- As in the US, margins have been on the increase in the UK...
- …can we form concrete conclusions?
With recession worries still at the fore, last month the Financial Times' Unhedged column took a close look at profit margins in the US, using data stretching back to 1990 provided by S&P Capital IQ. The findings suggested US company profitability had seen a concerted increase over the past decade, with little let-up of late.
S&P Capital’s Chris Mowbray and team have now provided Investors' Chronicle with equivalent data for the UK market. What can it tell us, if anything, about future prospects for the domestic market?