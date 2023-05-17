Companies are becoming more profitable – but will it last?

As in the US, margins have been on the increase in the UK...

…can we form concrete conclusions?

With recession worries still at the fore, last month the Financial Times' Unhedged column took a close look at profit margins in the US, using data stretching back to 1990 provided by S&P Capital IQ. The findings suggested US company profitability had seen a concerted increase over the past decade, with little let-up of late.

S&P Capital’s Chris Mowbray and team have now provided Investors' Chronicle with equivalent data for the UK market. What can it tell us, if anything, about future prospects for the domestic market?