Companies are becoming more profitable – but will it last?

Ideas Farm: The history of UK plc's margins can help us predict what happens next
May 17, 2023
  • As in the US, margins have been on the increase in the UK...
  • …can we form concrete conclusions?

With recession worries still at the fore, last month the Financial TimesUnhedged column took a close look at profit margins in the US, using data stretching back to 1990 provided by S&P Capital IQ. The findings suggested US company profitability had seen a concerted increase over the past decade, with little let-up of late.

S&P Capital’s Chris Mowbray and team have now provided Investors' Chronicle with equivalent data for the UK market. What can it tell us, if anything, about future prospects for the domestic market?

