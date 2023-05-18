Space: investors' new frontier

The “rapid unscheduled disassembly” of SpaceX’s huge Starship rocket 39km above the Gulf of Mexico last month was portrayed by the company as a valuable experience rather than the fiery destruction of millions of dollars’ worth of investors’ money.

“With a test like this, success comes from what we learn, and today’s test will help us improve Starship’s reliability as SpaceX seeks to make life multi-planetary,” the company said after the rocket blew up on 20 April.

Privately-owned SpaceX is reportedly in the process of raising $750mn (£600mn) from investors including venture capitalist Andreessen Horowitz, a deal that would value the world’s most successful commercial space venture at $137bn. On that basis, it can afford the write-off.