Private Investor’s Diary: Two new high-quality bargain stocks

A semblance of calm returned to markets after the anxiety caused by the sudden demise of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) in March. Equity market volatility dropped despite concerns about the potential impact of SVB’s demise on other regional banks. First Republic was the main casualty of depositors withdrawing their cash; eventually JPMorgan came to the rescue. US March inflation numbers were encouraging, as were April’s, released earlier this month. The Federal Reserve will want to see more conclusive evidence that the underlying numbers are moving in the right direction, but the 0.25 per cent rate hike at its May meeting may be the last. The US 10-Year Treasury ended the month unchanged at 3.5 per cent, suggesting the market believes we are close to the end of this period of interest rate increases.

In the UK, inflation dropped to 10.1 per cent in March. It was another disappointing number, coming in above expectations. Inflation for the year to April is guaranteed to record a significant fall due to the base effect of the jump in energy prices a year ago. We will see what happens this week. The Bank of England (BoE) once again increased interest rates earlier this month. The BoE is concerned about core inflation and the impact of rising wages. BoE chief economist Hugh Pill said: “We are all going to have to accept we are going to be worse off.”

I’m not expecting readers to get out their violins, but I saw this first-hand. I receive a monthly final-salary pension. The annual amount went up in April by 5.0 per cent. The letter notifying me of the increase said that over the year to 31 December 2022, inflation had increased by 10.5 per cent, but under the scheme’s rules, my annual pension increased by inflation up to a maximum of 5.0 per cent. A shortfall of 5.3 per cent in one year is manageable, but one wouldn’t want too many of those at what is hopefully early in a long and fulfilling retirement. Inflation is insidious. Luckily, I’m not wholly dependent on that pension. However, I will need to do my best to ensure my self-invested personal pension (Sipp), individual savings account (Isa), and other investments beat inflation over time.