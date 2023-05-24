/
'Can I inherit my wife's IHT residence allowance?'

A couple would like to know if they could potentially inherit each other nil-band rate allowances for homes
May 24, 2023

My wife and I are over age 70 and live together in a rented property. We have simple, matching wills of which our two children are the beneficiaries.

We plan to buy a house in the foreseeable future which we will live in for the rest of our lives. If one of us dies before we buy a house together and the surviving spouse buys a home, will they be entitled to the deceased spouse’s unused residence nil-rate band (RNRB) of £175,000 when they die? RH

Ian Dodge, senior tax manager at Johnsons Chartered Accountants, says:

The RNRB was introduced in April 2017 to provide an additional inheritance tax (IHT) allowance of up to £175,000 for individuals who pass on their main residence, as part of their estate, to direct descendants. To claim the RNRB against the estate of someone who has died the following conditions need to be met.

