'Can I inherit my wife's IHT residence allowance?'

My wife and I are over age 70 and live together in a rented property. We have simple, matching wills of which our two children are the beneficiaries.

We plan to buy a house in the foreseeable future which we will live in for the rest of our lives. If one of us dies before we buy a house together and the surviving spouse buys a home, will they be entitled to the deceased spouse’s unused residence nil-rate band (RNRB) of £175,000 when they die? RH