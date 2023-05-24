How to pay for high care bills

Pensions, annuity income, and taking income from assets are ways of funding care

If you are drawing from investments you should hold them as tax-efficiently as possible

You could also fund care with later life care cover and long-term care annuities

Despite plans to introduce a total lifetime cap on the costs of care in England of £86,000 in 2025, the costs of care home fees are still likely to be substantial for a number of people, as we explained last week (‘How much you will need to pay for care’, IC, 19 May 2023). You are still likely to have to fund substantial costs for accommodation, food, entertainment and utility bills. And if you have eligible assets worth more than £100,000 you will not receive local authority support towards paying care home fees.

There are a number of ways in which you can pay for care costs, depending on your level of income, available assets and plans for your family.