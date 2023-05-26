'How do I invest for income and gift money to my kids?'

- This investor wants to retire in 8-10 years
- At this point he wants to generate an extra £15,000 a year
- He also wants to help his children buy homes
Sipp and Isa invested in direct share holdings and funds, cash and residential property
Retire in 8-10 years and travel more, generate additional income of £15,000 a year when retired, preserve as much capital as possible to help children get onto property ladder, generate growth and income, beat return of S&P 500
Hamza is 52 and has an income of about £100,000 a year from various sources. He receives £15,907 a year from an armed forces pension, which will increase to £27,000 when he reaches age 55 in 2025. He receives dividends from his business, and also has two rental properties; one worth about £180,000, which is mortgage-free and generates £650 a month, plus one worth about £425,000 with a mortgage of £67,000, which generates £900 a month.