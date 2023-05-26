'How do I invest for income and gift money to my kids?'

This investor wants to retire in 8-10 years

At this point he wants to generate an extra £15,000 a year

He also wants to help his children buy homes

Reader Portfolio Hamza 52 Description Sipp and Isa invested in direct share holdings and funds, cash and residential property Objectives Retire in 8-10 years and travel more, generate additional income of £15,000 a year when retired, preserve as much capital as possible to help children get onto property ladder, generate growth and income, beat return of S&P 500 Portfolio type Investing for goals

Hamza is 52 and has an income of about £100,000 a year from various sources. He receives £15,907 a year from an armed forces pension, which will increase to £27,000 when he reaches age 55 in 2025. He receives dividends from his business, and also has two rental properties; one worth about £180,000, which is mortgage-free and generates £650 a month, plus one worth about £425,000 with a mortgage of £67,000, which generates £900 a month.