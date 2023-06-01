Ignore the carmakers: the best ways to profit from EVs

The transition towards electric motoring is reaching a crunch moment. There are signs that government policymakers are becoming concerned over the practicality of their plans, at least in terms of the timetable. The European Commission recently buckled to pressure from the German automotive industry and will now allow the sale of internal combustion engine vehicles powered by e-fuels after 2035.

In an open letter, a group of Europe’s leading companies called on the commission to stand firm on its earlier transition target, as they rightly point out that “first-mover companies have already significantly invested in zero-emission vehicles and should be rewarded for taking the inherent risks to decarbonise their fleet”.

Yet it was always likely that practical considerations would grind up against what some view as overly rigid deadlines, with some cynics drawing comparisons to the old Soviet five-year plans. Businesses always require clarity on governmental policy, but even more so when they’re compelled to allocate billions towards altering their production processes – and by diktat rather than design.