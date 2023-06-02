/
'Is our pot big enough to pay out £72,000 a year?'

Portfolio Clinic: Our readers want their £900,000 investment pot to fund their retirement and to be an inheritance
June 2, 2023
By Leonora Walters and Petronella West
  • These investors want retirement income of £72,000 a year
  • Preserve the capital value of their investments so they can pass it on to their children
  • They would like an investment strategy to help them achieve their aims
Reader Portfolio
George and his wife 55
Description

Pensions, Isas and general investment account invested in funds, cash and residential property

Objectives

Maximise returns, retire in five years, draw £6,000 a month but preserve capital, leave assets tax efficiently to children, develop investment strategy

Portfolio type
Investing for goals

George and his wife are both age 55 and directors of their company. They each earn £48,000 a year from a combination of salary and dividends. Their home is worth about £400,000 and they have a property abroad of about the same value. Both properties are mortgage free. George and his wife have four children.

