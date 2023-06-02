'Is our pot big enough to pay out £72,000 a year?'

- These investors want retirement income of £72,000 a year
- Preserve the capital value of their investments so they can pass it on to their children
- They would like an investment strategy to help them achieve their aims
Reader Portfolio
George and his wife 55
Description
Pensions, Isas and general investment account invested in funds, cash and residential property
Objectives
Maximise returns, retire in five years, draw £6,000 a month but preserve capital, leave assets tax efficiently to children, develop investment strategy
Portfolio type
Investing for goals
George and his wife are both age 55 and directors of their company. They each earn £48,000 a year from a combination of salary and dividends. Their home is worth about £400,000 and they have a property abroad of about the same value. Both properties are mortgage free. George and his wife have four children.